Vietnam tourism: Mysterious Po Klong Garai Cham Tower
Po Klong Garai Tower is located on the Trau hill in Phan Rang Thap Cham city, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Po Klong Garai Tower is a complex of three towers: the main tower worships the statue of King Po Klong Garai, the gate tower in the East and the tower of Fire God slightly heads to the South with a boat-shaped roof. (Photo: VNA)
The tower was built in the late 13th and early 14th centuries. It has existed nearly 800 years. (Photo: VNA)
Po Klong Garai tower relic is one of the largest and most beautiful towers which has been well preserved by the State and Ninh Thuan people. This is a cluster of majestic Cham towers remaining in Vietnam, hiding many undiscovered historical and cultural values of the once kingdom of Champa. (Photo: VNA)