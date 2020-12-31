Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam tourism: Pristine moss-covered stones in Binh Thuan

From the end of December to February of the following year, Co Thach beach in Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province is covered with an exotic green moss coat, attracting crowds of visitors.
VNA

  • Co Thach moss beach is surrounded by small stones of various colors and shapes, called seven-color stones, formed by tides and waves thousands of years ago. (Photo: VNA)

  • Co Thach, around 300 kilometers from HCMC, is blessed with the picturesque natural scenery and the untouched beauty of renowned sightseeing spots (Photo: VNA)

  • Dawn is the ideal time for photographers to take the best photos when the tide recedes. (Photo: VNA)

  • The twilight looks great at sunrise, which is perfect for photographers who want to take photos. (Photo: VNA)

  • In the sunshine, the rocks and clean water create a beautiful landscape. (Photo: VNA)

  • In recent years, the area has seen thousands of people, mostly photographers, coming to capture images of the rocks at sunrise and sunset. (Photo: VNA)

