Vietnam tourism: Pristine moss-covered stones in Binh Thuan
Co Thach moss beach is surrounded by small stones of various colors and shapes, called seven-color stones, formed by tides and waves thousands of years ago. (Photo: VNA)
Co Thach, around 300 kilometers from HCMC, is blessed with the picturesque natural scenery and the untouched beauty of renowned sightseeing spots (Photo: VNA)
Dawn is the ideal time for photographers to take the best photos when the tide recedes. (Photo: VNA)
The twilight looks great at sunrise, which is perfect for photographers who want to take photos. (Photo: VNA)
In the sunshine, the rocks and clean water create a beautiful landscape. (Photo: VNA)
In recent years, the area has seen thousands of people, mostly photographers, coming to capture images of the rocks at sunrise and sunset. (Photo: VNA)