Business Orange orchards charm visitors to Moc Chau Moc Chau district in Son La province has huge potential to develop agriculture and tourism. Many local households have developed agricultural tourism over recent years, bringing higher economic efficiency and diversifying tourism offerings in the Moc Chau National Tourist Area.

Travel Ninh Binh among 5 'underrated' Southeast Asian destinations British magazine Time Out has named Ninh Binh, where Hollywood movie "Kong: Skull Island" was shot in 2016, as one of five underrated travel destinations in Southeast Asia.

Destinations Co Loa Citadel offers glimpse into past Co Loa Citadel, 20km north of Hanoi, appears to be the oldest such structure in Southeast Asia. The citadel was built under the reign of King An Duong Vuong (around the 2nd century BC). Its name "Co Loa" is derived from the Sino-Vietnamese for "old spiral" as the structure is built in a spiral shape.

Travel Americans, Vietnamese book most Son Doong tours for 2023 Nearly 80% of bookings for tours to the world's largest cave Son Doong for next year have come from Vietnamese and American tourists, according to travel agency Oxalis.