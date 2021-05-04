Business Vietnam posts positive signs in FDI attraction Vietnam’s success in the fight against COVID-19 and its overall stability have increased its competitiveness and resulted in positive outcomes in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction since the start of the year, Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Do Nhat Hoang, has said.

Business Gas well 61 lays foundation for oil and gas development Gas well 61, the first well found in March 1975 at the Tien Hai C structure in Dong Co commune, Tien Hai district, in the northern province of Thai Binh, created a foundation for Vietnam to enter into the promising gas sector.

Business Rubber industry needs to develop production chain Vietnam's rubber industry needs to develop its production chain to meet the increasing demands of export markets, especially fastidious markets such as Europe and the US, according to experts.