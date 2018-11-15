A Vietnam trade promotion area was inaugurated at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub in Shanghai, China, on November 13.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Area covers an area of over 300 sq.m with four stalls showcasing Vietnamese fruit, processed foods, handicrafts and lacquer paintings.



The display aims to realise the agreement reached by the Vietnamese and Chinese leaders on increasing imports from Vietnam to China at the 2018 China International Import Expo.



On the inauguration day, hundreds of Chinese and foreign firms and partners visited the area to seek potential business opportunities. –VNA