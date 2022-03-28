The video introduces an attractive, safe, and eager-to-serve Vietnam in the “new normal”.

Visitors can experience the beauty of the northwest mountainous region or enjoy the charming beaches dotted along the central coast.

They can contemplate popular images around Vietnam, such as street vendors, and taste typical dishes such as “Quang” noodles, chicken rice, and “banh my”.

The video is part of a communications campaign on YouTube to promote Vietnam’s tourism.

The campaign from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism aims to stimulate domestic and international tourism, helping the sector recover soon after two-year pandemic-related stagnation./.

VNA