The “Vietnam: Travel to love! - Spring reunion” video is part of Vietnam’s tourism communications programme on YouTube.

It focuses on spring colours in all parts of the country and the atmosphere of a traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with “banh chung” (chung cake), red couplets, and customs that have become a beautiful part of Vietnamese culture.

The “Vietnam: Travel to love” programme has been on YouTube since early 2021, with seven videos posted to date on topics suitable for each tourist season.

All have proven popular, receiving attention and widely promoting the beauty of Vietnam’s tourism in an inspiring and stimulating fashion./.

VNA