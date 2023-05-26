Politics Australia’s Queensland considers Vietnam top priority partner Queensland, Australia’s second biggest state, is developing a new international cooperation strategy, which is expected to make Vietnam one of its top five priority partner countries, local officials have unveiled.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Fourth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam objects to China’s placement of light buoys in Truong Sa Deputy Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has voiced the country’s objection to the China Maritime Safety Administration's placement of three light buoys on some entities in Truong Sa (Spratly) of Vietnam.