Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Chile: officer
Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive partnership with Chile, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told newly-appointed Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Sergio Narea Guzman in a reception on May 25 in Hanoi.
The officer highlighted similarities between the two nations, saying that Vietnam wishes to step up multifaceted relations with the South American nation, including defence cooperation.
Chien expressed his belief that the diplomat will have a successful tenure in Vietnam, contributing to stepping up the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership.
He suggested the Chilean ambassador pay heed to expanding defence ties between the two nations, focusing on all-level exchange of delegations, training, defence industry, military medicine, and UN peacekeeping.
Chien also proposed considering the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation as a basis for promoting bonds in the field in the time to come.
For his part, Guzman stressed that Chile treasures and hopes to foster all-around ties with Vietnam, including defence cooperation.
He pledged to do his best to boost the Vietnam – Chile comprehensive partnership in general and bilateral defence ties in particular./.