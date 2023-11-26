Politics Vietnamese ambassador conferred Cuban friendship medal Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung has received the country’s friendship in acknowledgment of his contributions to the development of the strong and long-standing traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba.

Politics Embassy delegation visits Vietnamese in Israel Right after the Israel-Hamas temporary truce came into effect on November 24 morning, a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel visited Vietnamese there.

Politics Japan-Vietnam relations contribute to global, regional peace, prosperity: Japanese Ambassador The coming visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong and his wife conveys the message that the cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is not only a bilateral relationship but also contributes to the peace and prosperity of the region and the world, said Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics PM urges removing bottlenecks to key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to make greater efforts to remove roadblocks to national and key transport projects while chairing a meeting on November 25.