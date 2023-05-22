Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia during a reception in Hanoi on May 22.



PM Chinh said Medvedev’s visit from May 21-23 provides an opportunity for both sides to discuss cooperation between the two Parties and countries, thus raising mutual understanding and agreeing on measures to further improve the effectiveness of bilateral coordination for the benefit of the two peoples and the development of both nations.



Medvedev, for his part, described Vietnam as one of the important partners of Russia in Asia-Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia.



He affirmed that Russia wishes to further develop bilateral cooperation with Vietnam in areas of their strength and need, in order to meet the expectation of both peoples and development requirements of each nation.



The URP always supports the development of comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, while maintaining and strengthening traditional cooperation areas, expanding collaboration in economy and trade, investment, culture, tourism, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, among others.



The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the recent achievements in bilateral cooperation, including the successful organisation of the 24th session of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, during which they reached consensus on measures to further improve the effectiveness of bilateral coordination, particularly in economy, trade and investment.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

They shared the view that amid difficulties and challenges faced by the global economy, it is necessary to adopt measures to strengthen the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation, in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks. They also vowed to deepen joint work in such areas as energy, oil and gas, science-technology, education and training.



On the occasion, PM Chinh thanked leaders and authorities of Russia for offering support to Vietnamese citizens in the country over the past years. He wished that Medvedev and his party would continue contributing their voice and supporting the improvement of legal foundations for the Vietnamese community to keep living, studying, and doing business in Russia for a long term./.

