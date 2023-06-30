Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Switzerland: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas support and encourage Swiss businesses to invest in Vietnam when the two leaders met in Hanoi on June 30.
Chinh called for Swiss investments in such areas as finance-banking, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agricultural processing, renewable energy and tourism.
Chinh called for Swiss investments in such areas as finance-banking, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agricultural processing, renewable energy and tourism.
He noted his belief that Candinas’s official visit will be a milestone, helping to open up a new page in the Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation.
The two leaders shared the view that the bilateral cooperation is developing positively in different spheres, from politics-diplomacy to economy, development cooperation, science-technology, and education-training.
Switzerland is now an important economic partner of Vietnam in Europe, ranking 22nd out of 141 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation, with 206 FDI projects worth over 1.9 billion USD. From 1991 to 2021, Switzerland provided about 600 million USD in official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam.
The two countries have maintained the exchange of all-level delegations even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said, adding that Vietnam and Switzerland have also closely coordinated with each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially the United Nations.
Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Switzerland, and used this occasion to thank the National Council of Switzerland for its support and joining hands with the Swiss government to boost the bilateral ties over the past time.
He suggested the two sides further step up delegation and people-to-people exchanges, and tighten their coordination at multilateral forums for peace, prosperity and stability in the region and the world.
Pointing out global uncertainties, the Vietnamese leader stressed the need to promote international solidarity and multilateralism, and that Vietnam and Switzerland need to cooperate more closely in that context.
He described economic-trade cooperation an important pillar of the bilateral ties, where ample room remains, and emphasised that the Vietnamese government welcomes and pledges to create optimal conditions for Swiss enterprises to expand investment and run long-term business in Vietnam.
The PM also called on Switzerland to enhance their support for Vietnamese small-and medium-sized enterprises in terms of technology, professional knowledge, and capacity improvement.
He suggested Switzerland continue pushing ahead with negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) for mutual benefits.
Vietnam is willing to coordinate with Switzerland and other EFTA members in narrowing the gaps of pending issues between the two sides, Chinh said.
The PM thanked Switzerland for its provision of ODA for Vietnam, and suggested the two sides closely coordinate in the implementation of the Switzerland-Vietnam Development Cooperation Programme for the 2021-2024 period, with an ODA budget of 78 million CHF (76 million USD), with priorities given to improving competitiveness for the private economic sector, developing the knowledge-based economy, and responding to new challenges in development and climate change.
Vietnam and Switzerland should strengthen cooperation in other fields like innovation, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy and sharing economy, he said, suggesting Switzerland share its experience in high-quality education and grant more scholarships to Vietnamese students.
He called on the National Council of Switzerland to further support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the European country to stablise their lives and integrate well into the host society.
For his part, Candinas expressed his good impression on the beauty of Vietnam as well as its people and culture, saying the Southeast Asian nation is developing dynamically with new products, including electronic vehicles.
The Swiss leader told the PM that he and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had discussed measures to boost the bilateral cooperation, especially via the legislative channel.
He also had a working session with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade to seek ways to develop the bilateral friendship and cooperation in a more practical and effective manner.
Candinas said that Vietnam plays a strategic role in Switzerland’s relations with Southeast Asia. According to the leader, Swiss businesses, including Nestle, are pleased with the Vietnamese business environment and plan to continue making long-term investment in the country.
Switzerland will continue prioritising Vietnam in development assistance, and promoting cooperation in personnel training with the country, he said, adding that Switzerland hopes for the signing of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EFTA next year.
At the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.
Chinh spoke highly of Switzerland’s active contributions to maintaining peace, security and development in the world.
Candinas expressed his support for Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, settling disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), soon reaching a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC)./.