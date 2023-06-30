Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese court systems strengthen cooperation Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on June 29 held talks with President of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba strengthen cooperation in communications A delegation from Nhan dan (People) Newspaper led by its Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-29.

Politics British researcher: bamboo diplomacy represents development of positive, progressive foreign policy Vietnam’s foreign policy described by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as “bamboo with strong roots, solid stems and flexible branches” has its essence in, and represents the development of a positive and progressive foreign policy based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought.