Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches much importance to developing the friendship and all-round cooperation with Morocco, Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan affirmed on August 26.Meeting with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki on the sidelines of the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) in Bangkok, the Vietnamese top legislator also suggested both sides enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels to elevate the bilateral relations to a new high.She took the occasion to thank the African country for supporting Vietnam’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, as well as recognising Vietnam’s full market economy status.Vietnam will continue to endorse Morocco at international forums, she said, recommending both sides promote coordination at regional and international forums, particularly at the UN, the International Organisation of Francophonie and the Non-Aligned Movement.NA Chairwoman Ngan stressed the two countries should work to enhance the efficiency of the joint committee and political consultation mechanisms, boost local collaboration, effectively foster the twining relations between Da Nang city and Tangier, Ho Chi Minh City and Casablanca, and Nha Trang and Agadir.At the event, she also spoke highly of Morocco’s participation at the AIPA 40, and invited El Malki and a high-ranking delegation from the Moroccan House of Representatives to attend the AIPA 41 in Vietnam in 2020 when the Southeast Asian country takes the chairmanship.She thanked El Malki for his interest in bolstering relations with AIPA members’ parliaments, including the Vietnamese National Assembly, and parliamentary cooperation mechanisms in the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.El Malki, for his part, said he will lead a high-ranking delegation to attend AIPA 41 in Vietnam next year.The Moroccan leader expressed his hope that the Vietnamese NA will help his country become an observer of the AIPA like the Vietnamese Government has done to support the African nation in research about the ASEAN.-VNA