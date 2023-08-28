Politics Vietnam, Singapore eye comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong agreed to consider upgrading the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead, at their talks in Hanoi on August 28.

Politics Unique folk festivals expected to help Ba Ria-Vung Tau attract visitors The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau not only has long and beautiful beaches and scenic spots but also unique folk festivals imbued with the culture, customs, and beliefs of the people.

Politics Full-time NA deputies look into draft laws Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opined on some draft laws, to be submitted to the legislature’s sixth meeting in October, at a conference in Hanoi on August 28.

Politics Welcome ceremony held for Singaporean Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on August 28 morning for his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong who is on an official visit to Vietnam.