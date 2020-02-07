Vietnam treasures multifaceted ties with Cyprus: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her credentials to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia capital city on February 6.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Nguyen Thi Bich Hue (L) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the President, Hue affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its multifaceted relations with Cyprus.
The ambassador pledged to exert every effort to help develop bilateral ties more intensively for the sake of the people of the two countries.
President Anastasiades highly valued new strides in relations between the two nations, suggesting both sides enhance cooperation in potential fields like finance, investment, tourism and sea-related issues.
He also expressed his satisfaction of the contributions by Vietnamese people in Cyprus to his country’s socio-economic development, which have helped promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the governments and people of the two nations.
On this occasion, Ambassador Hue had a working session with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, paid a courtesy call to Mayor of Limassol city Nicos Nicolaides, met with representatives of the Vietnamese community, and visited Vietnam’s honorary consulate in Cyprus./.