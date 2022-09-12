At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, paid a working visit to Japan from September 9-12.



During her stay, Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, met with Japanese President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Toshihiro Nikai, and Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the alliance.



The delegation also visited Hokkaido prefecture where over 10,000 Vietnamese people are living and working, attended the Vietnam Festival in Sapporo - the capital of Hokkaido, and met the prefecture’s Governor Naomichi Suzuki.



During the meetings, Mai affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to its relations with Japan, and its wish to deepen the bilateral relations, for the common interests of the two countries' people, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



She proposed the Japanese leaders and officials support both sides’ efforts to strengthen political ties, promote relations between the two parliaments, and boost cooperation in economy, trade, human resources, labour, hi-tech agriculture and health, and pay more attention to the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politburo member Truong Thi Mai (second from left) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



The hosts affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Japan, and agreed with measures to promote the bilateral ties proposed by the Vietnamese side.



The Japanese side also made several cooperation initiatives such as assisting Vietnam in the fields of agriculture and health, while stressing the importance of collaboration in human resources training.



They said that they will organise delegations to visit Vietnam to further develop their bilateral ties, especially when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023./.