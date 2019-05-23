Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam treasures its relations with the US and is ready to discuss measures to deepen the comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems in each nation, said a senior official.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh made the statement while meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Deputy National Security Advisor Charles Kupperman and Assistant to the US President Keith Kellogg in Washington on May 22.Minh said he rejoiced at the positive development of Vietnam-US bilateral relations, stressing that as both sides hold huge potential in bilateral, regional and international cooperation, they should maintain sound economy-trade ties and enhance collaboration in education-training, science-technology, security-defence and settlement of post-war consequences, among others.For his part, the US officials spoke highly of relations with Vietnam, and affirmed that they wanted to continue cooperation with the Southeast Asian country to bring ties to a new height.The US side suggested both countries work together to enhance the exchange of high-level delegations, boost economy-trade-investment relations, and support the settlement of post-war aftermath, including dioxin detoxification at Vietnam’s Bien Hoa airport.At the meetings, both sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.Lauding the role of the US in the Lower Mekong Initiative, Minh asked the country to further coordinate with Vietnam at multilateral and regional mechanisms, especially when Vietnam takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.On the East Sea issue, they reiterated their support for the settlement of disputes via peaceful measures in line with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and based on full respects of diplomatic and legal progresses as well as effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).The US side pledged to play a positive role in the Asia-Pacific to maintain order and promote peace, stability, cooperation and development in this important region.Minh is on an official visit to the US from May 22-23 at the invitation of US Secretary of State Pompeo.-VNA