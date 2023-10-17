Politics President’s presence at Belt and Road Forum of great significance: official President Vo Van Thuong’s attendance at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20 is of great significance in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu has told the press.

Politics Chairman of Russian State Duma concludes official visit to Vietnam Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin left Hanoi on October 16 afternoon, concluding his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN – GCC Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC), and visit Saudi Arabia from October 18 – 20.