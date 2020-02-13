– Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam presented her credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on February 12.Talking to the President, Tam said Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperation with Northern European countries, especially Finland, and expressed hope for welcoming high-ranking delegations from Finland to Vietnam in the coming time.She pledged to spare no effort to further develop the bilateral relations for the sake of the people of the two countries.President Niinistö, for his part, hailed contributions by the Vietnamese community in Finland to the local socio-economic stability, thus contributing to mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.The President highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and effective cooperation between the two countries in recent times, while wishing to create breakthroughs in bilateral economic collaboration, especially in the context that the European Parliament freshly ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).He said Finnish enterprises are interested in the Vietnamese market, and more than 100 Finnish firms are operating in the Southeast Asian nation. He asked the Vietnamese Government to create further favourable conditions for Finnish companies’ operation.He highlighted potential for the two countries to promote existing cooperation and open up orientations for new collation in the fields of circular economy, innovation, technology transfer and startup.He expressed his belief that the Ambassador will make contributions to enhancing friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Finland./.