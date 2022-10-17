Vietnam treasures ties with Romania: NA Vice Chairman
Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Romania, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Eugen Neata - Chairman of the Romania-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group on October 17.
NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Eugen Neata, Chairman of the Romania-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group. (Photo: VNA)
During the reception for Neata, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, Man thanked Romania for actively supporting the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement when it held the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019; and for donating 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.
He suggested the two sides enhance coordination in implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the organisation of the 17th meeting of the Vietnam-Romania Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi.
For parliamentary cooperation, the Vietnamese official said he hopes the two countries’ legislatures will strengthen exchange of delegations at all levels, coordination between the friendship parliamentary groups, and sharing of experience in law-making; support each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums; and act as a bridge promoting cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially between Mekong Delta localities of Vietnam and those in the Lower Danube of Romania.
Regarding trade ties, Man affirmed that the Vietnamese NA always supports and creates a favourable legal corridor for Romanian businesses and investors to invest and operate stably in Vietnam on the basis of win-win cooperation.
He also suggested the two sides continue to expand labour cooperation, and enhance sharing of experience on sustainable development of deltas in the context of climate change.
For his part, Eugen Neata stated that Romania attaches importance to promoting relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies.
The Romanian delegation had talks with the Vietnam - Romania Friendship Parliamentary Group, he said, adding that they will have working sessions with representatives from the Vietnamese NA’s Committees for Culture and Education and for Social Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
He thanked Man for his suggestions to promote cooperation between the two countries in the coming time, affirming that he will make positive contributions to promoting relations between the two countries, and their parliaments.
During their stay, the delegation will explore cooperation opportunities, thus seeking ways to further develop cooperation between localities of the two countries, he said./.