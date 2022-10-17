Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 17.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Iraq President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.

Politics Science-technology cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-India partnership Cooperation in science-technology has become an increasingly important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially during post-pandemic recovery, according to Indian analysts.

Politics Experts suggest ways to enhance Vietnam-Singapore partnership Singaporean and Vietnamese experts have highlighted achievements of the Vietnam-Singapore relations so far and recommended sectors they should prioritise for cooperation in the time to come, on the occasion of the ongoing State visit to Vietnam by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob from October 16-20.