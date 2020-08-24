Politics PM commends HCM City’s development solutions Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of the development solutions proposed by Ho Chi Minh City and suggested the southern metropolis include them into the draft political report of the municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics August Revolution, National Day marked in Canada The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a ceremony in Toronto on August 20 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam, China to hold celebrations for 20th anniversary of land border treaty Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–China Land Border Treaty and the 10th anniversary of the implementation of three legal documents on land border, in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 23.