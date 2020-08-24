Vietnam treasures ties with Ukraine: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Source: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to its comprehensive cooperation and partnership with Ukraine, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan has affirmed.
Tuan made the confirmation during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when attending activities held by the Ukraine Foreign Ministry in Kherson Regional State Administration for the diplomatic corps in the country.
President Zelensky noted his hope to visit Vietnam or at least have a virtual meeting with Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to discuss issues of mutual concern in the time ahead.
Ambassador Tuan also met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during which he informed the latter of the fields in which Vietnam wants to boost relations between Ukraine and ASEAN.
Meeting Kherson Governor Yuriy Husyev, the Vietnamese diplomat proposed measures to promote cooperation between Kherson and Vietnamese localities.
Husyev told the guest on preferential policies for foreign businesses, including those from Vietnam.
On this occasion, Ambassador Tuan held working sessions with the executive boards of the overseas Vietnamese Associations in Kherson and Mykolaiv./.