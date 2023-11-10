Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, cooperation with Georgia: FM
Vietnam always treasures and wants to foster its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said at a reception for Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili in Hanoi on November 10.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili at their meeting in Hanoi on November 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always treasures and wants to foster its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said at a reception for Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili in Hanoi on November 10.
Expressing his delight at the maintenance of the Vietnam-Georgia sound relations, Son said the two nations still have huge potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, education, culture, sports, and tourism.
He suggested the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs work together to step up the exchange of delegations at all levels and closely coordinate at international and regional forums.
In reply, Khvtisiashvili said that Georgia wishes to beef up collaboration with Vietnam across fields, particularly economy-trade, agriculture, education-training, culture, and tourism.
On the same day, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and her Georgian counterpart Alexander Khvtisiashvili co-chaired the second political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
At the political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on November 10. (Photo: VNA)Concerning political and diplomatic cooperation, the two sides agreed to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels and via all channels and to enhance collaboration between the two ministries.
Pointing out modest economic cooperation between the two countries, which is yet to be on par with their potential and expectations, Hang proposed the two sides jointly deploy measures to boost trade ties and business connectivity, further improve related legal frameworks, and expand partnership in such potential areas as tourism and agriculture.
Khvtisiashvili noted that Georgian enterprises are ready to team up with their Vietnamese peers to set up joint ventures to produce consumer goods of the two nations’ strength for exports to a third country.
He suggested the two sides capitalise on advantages brought by their favorable strategic geographical locations to enhance cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, transport and logistics.
The two deputy ministers underscored the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts by peaceful means in line with international law, particularly the UN Charter. They agreed to continue to work closely together at multilateral forums, thus contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world./.