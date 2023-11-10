Politics EU, Vietnam step up security, climate cooperation The fourth meeting of the Vietnam-EU Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was held recently in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese officials talk territorial, border issues Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong conducted a meeting between the heads of the government-level delegations for negotiations on the Vietnam-China territorial and border issues in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Communist Parties of Vietnam, Peru enhance cooperation efficiency Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal, who is on his first-ever working visit to Vietnam from November 9-19.

Politics President pays working visit to south central Phu Yen province President Vo Van Thuong has commended the south central province of Phu Yen for its efforts to overcome difficulties to boost socio-economic development, ensure national defence and security and enhance Party building and rectification.