Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Austria
Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Austria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 1.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Austria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 1.
Son made the statement during his phone talks with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg.
As Vietnam and Austria are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022, the two sides expressed their pleasure with the positive developments in the bilateral relationship, with delegation exchanges and high-level meetings continuously maintained.
Currently, Austria is among the 10 largest trading partners of Vietnam in the European Union (EU) with two-way trade turnover in 2021 reaching nearly 3.5 billion USD. Bilateral connections in science - technology, culture and development cooperation between the two countries continue to record positive progress.
In order to make the Vietnam-Austria cooperation more dynamic, practical and effective in the coming time, Son and Schallenberg agreed to maintain delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, and coordinate in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The two sides will strengthen trade-investment promotion activities, and expand cooperation in fields of Austria’s strengths and Vietnam’s needs such as renewable energy, climate change response, waste treatment and processing industry.
They also agreed to closely coordinate to successfully organise the upcoming session of the Vietnam-Austria Joint Committee on Economic-Trade Cooperation, while taking advantage of opportunities and benefits brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Minister Son suggested that the Austrian Government raise a voice to urge the Austrian Parliament to early ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The two sides affirmed to continue to work closely and support each other at multilateral forums and organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and ASEAN-EU./.
Son made the statement during his phone talks with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg.
As Vietnam and Austria are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022, the two sides expressed their pleasure with the positive developments in the bilateral relationship, with delegation exchanges and high-level meetings continuously maintained.
Currently, Austria is among the 10 largest trading partners of Vietnam in the European Union (EU) with two-way trade turnover in 2021 reaching nearly 3.5 billion USD. Bilateral connections in science - technology, culture and development cooperation between the two countries continue to record positive progress.
In order to make the Vietnam-Austria cooperation more dynamic, practical and effective in the coming time, Son and Schallenberg agreed to maintain delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, and coordinate in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The two sides will strengthen trade-investment promotion activities, and expand cooperation in fields of Austria’s strengths and Vietnam’s needs such as renewable energy, climate change response, waste treatment and processing industry.
They also agreed to closely coordinate to successfully organise the upcoming session of the Vietnam-Austria Joint Committee on Economic-Trade Cooperation, while taking advantage of opportunities and benefits brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Minister Son suggested that the Austrian Government raise a voice to urge the Austrian Parliament to early ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The two sides affirmed to continue to work closely and support each other at multilateral forums and organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and ASEAN-EU./.