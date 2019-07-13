Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (R) and Acting Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Faritovich Khabirov (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party and State attach much importance to promoting the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Russian Federation, including the Republic of Bashkortostan, a senior official has said.At a meeting with Acting Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Faritovich Khabirov as part of his visit to the Russian Federation from July 10-13, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan expressed his delight at the continuous development of relations between Vietnam and Bashkortostan.He stressed that the CPV delegation’s visit takes place at a time when relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation are enjoying fruitful development steps, adding the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Year and Russia-Vietnam Friendship Year are being organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for the bilateral friendship, and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.Quan said as Bashkortostan has huge potential to develop cooperation with Vietnam in different fields such as oil and gas, education-training, agricultural and aquatic product exports and garments. Vietnam always prioritises and creates favourable conditions for Russian partners and those from Bashkortostan in particular to invest in Vietnam, he said.The Part official also took the occasion to ask Bashkortostan authorities to support Vietnamese investors who are preparing for the deployment of projects in the country.Khabirov, for his part, affirmed that as one of the five most largest and dynamic economic hubs in Russia, Bashkortostan treasures cooperation with Vietnam in the sectors of its strengths such as oil and gas, machinery manufacturing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.Bashkortostan and Vietnam’s Ba Ria-Vung Tau province had signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement, he said, expecting the cooperation with the southern province and Vietnam as a whole will develop in an effective and practical manner in the coming time.The Bashkortostan leader spoke highly of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the socio-economic development in the host country, while pledging to facilitate Vietnamese investments.During his stay, Quan had a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Ufa city, during which he informed the expats of Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in the recent time, and encouraged them to promote solidarity to overcome challenges and build a stronger community in the future.-VNA