Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam always treasures and maintains values of peace and stability, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh while addressing the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on May 30.Minh stated that Vietnam appreciates obeying international law, preventing and addressing disputes by peaceful means, supporting the promotion of multilateralism and global partnership.Vietnam wants to foster peace and stability for the common interest and prosperous development of each nation in region and the whole world. Therefore, it has a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, while stepping up economic reform, improving the business environment, boosting the development of economic sectors, and investing in education and human resources training.The Vietnamese official stressed that the world is entering a new era with numerous uncertainties in terms of politics, economics, and society.The uncertainties are increasing due to major challenges facing the global economy, including trade tensions between leading economies, the stagnation of international trade, debt burden, climate change, and negative impacts of technology.According to him, the uncertainties and challenges affect the global economy, as well as relations between nations and regions intensively and extensively.Therefore, countries should join hands to address these challenges, as a peaceful, prosperous and sustainably developing world is the aspiration of all nations, he added.Minh also pointed to three criteria for a new global order, including consolidating inclusive multilateralism, being built and operating on the basis of law with the United Nations at the centre, and ensuring fair principles.Regarding the Vietnam-Japan relations, he conveyed his delight at the sound development of bilateral ties, affirming that the Vietnamese Government encourages Japanese investors to pour their capital into high technology, smart agriculture, logistics, and the supporting industry, while pledging to ensure top conditions for Japanese enterprises to conduct legal business activities in Vietnam.The 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia, sponsored by Nikkei Inc., is taking place in Tokyo from May 30-31 under the theme of “Seeking a new global order – Overcoming the chaos”.–VNA