Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 4.
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets.
The team received enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese spectators and foreign friends.
The race also saw the participation of teams from Laos, Tajikistan and Myanmar.
The two-week 2020 Army Games will wrap up on September 5 with the final race of the first division tankers in the Tank Biathlon competition, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence./.
