Culture - Sports F1 Vietnam Grand Prix tickets remain valid for eventual race Tickets for the Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be valid when the event finally takes place, the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper quoted the organisers as saying.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Philippines share experience in organising SEA Games Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tran Duc Phan, met with Paul Vincent L.Uy, an official of the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam, on September 3 to discuss sports cooperation in the time to come.

Culture - Sports Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.