Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets (Photo: VNA)
Driver Nguyen Tien Chien, who helps Vietnam secures the first place at the competition (Photo: VNA)
The joy of victory of the third tank crew (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese tank team shows their strong will and excellent skills at the competition (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of the final competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets
The organising board presents the competition 's cup to the Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)
The team received enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese spectators and foreign friends (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team will compete in the first division in the 2020 Army Games' Tank Biathlon (Photo: VNA)
The joy of victory of the Vietnamese tank team (Photo: VNA)