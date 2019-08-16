Vietnam's women football team (Source: thethao247.vn)

– The Vietnamese women’s football team of coach Mai Duc Chung had a good start in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship in Thailand when beating Cambodia 10-0 on August 16.Of the goals, eight were scored within the first 24 minutes of the first half of the match.Huynh Nhu and Bich Thuy made their own hat-tricks right in the first half. The two other goals were netted by Cambodian defenders.Hai Yen scored the 9th goal for Vietnam seven minutes before the official time ended and Bich Thuy fixed the score at 10-0 in the 88th minute.The regional championship sees Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia competing in Group B, while Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, East Timor and the hosts in Group A.Myanmar defeated Indonesia 7-0 in the earlier match. However, Myanmar is still ranked after Vietnam in Group B.Vietnam finished third at last year's event, which Thailand won by defeating U20 Australia 3-2 in the final.-VNA