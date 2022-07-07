Vietnam trounce Cambodia 3-0 at AFF Women's Championship
In the match between Vietnam and Cambodia. (Photo: laodong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women's team had a good start to the AFF Women's Championship in the Philippines after defeating Cambodia 3-0 in their opener on July 7.
It was not until the 20th minute that Vietnam scored their first goal by a kick of Van Su in the penalty area.
Hai Yen and Thanh Nha continued to break Cambodia’s net for the second and third time in the 32nd and 45th minutes, respectively.
In the second half, no goal was scored.
With three points from the match, Vietnam now rank third in Group B after Laos and Myanmar.
The squad is scheduled to meet Laos on July 9, Timor Leste on July 11, and Myanmar on July 13./.