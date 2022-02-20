Vietnam trounce Singapore in opening match of 2022 AFF U23 Championship
Vietnam’s U23 football team thrashed Singapore 7-0 at their opening Group C tie of the 2022 AFF U23 Championship on February 19 night in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
At the end of the first half, Vietnam gained three scores thanks to two goals of player Nguyen Van Tung (at the third and the 37th minutes) and Dinh Xuan Tien (at the 30th minute).
In the second half, player Quang Nho contributed his first goal to the national football team at the 56th minute from a pass of Xuan Tien.
22 minutes later, teammate Ngoc Thang earned the fifth goal for Vietnam.
In the last minutes of the match, footballers Thanh Khoi and Tien Long scored two more goals for Vietnam, bringing the final score of 7– 0 against Singapore.
Vietnam temporarily ranked first in Group C thanks to this great victory.
The national team just needs a draw in the upcoming match with Thailand on February 22 to enter the semi-final.
Speaking after the win, the team’s head coach Dinh The Nam said the strong 7-0 victory showed the strengths of Vietnam’s U23 football team right now.
As the U23 players are mainly aged 20-21, he said he wishes to find 4-5 quality players through the regional U23 tournament to support the team taking part in the upcoming 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam./.