Business Vietnam joins leading specialty and fine food fair in UK Five Vietnamese food producers, with support from the Vietnam Trade Office in the UK, have displayed food and beverage products at the Specialty and Fine Food Fair 2023 in Olympia exhibition centre in London from September 11-12.

Business Vietnam, Saudi Arabia eye stronger trade, investment ties Vietnam and Saudi Arabia boast substantial potential to improve the efficiency of their trade and investment cooperation, heard a business forum in Hanoi on September 11.