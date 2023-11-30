Vietnam, Türkiye promote cooperative relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30 at the invitation of the Turkish Government. The visit is important in consolidating political trust and improving the effectiveness of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.
VNA
