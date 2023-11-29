Politics Vietnamese diplomat congratulates Lao provinces on National Day A delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city, led by Consul General Nguyen Van Trung, visited four southern provinces of Laos from November 21-29 to extend greetings to local authorities and people on the country's 48th National Day (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics Deputy PM suggests ANZ Group invest in green transition in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) invest in high-tech, green transition, clean energy and renewable energy in Vietnam at a reception for its Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott in Hanoi on November 29.

Politics President sends message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People The State and people of Vietnam strongly support and unite with the Palestinian people in their just struggle, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam, Türkiye agree to work for 4 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz agreed on the need to increase practical, effective economic cooperation activities in order to soon bring the two-way trade to 4 billion USD at their talks in Ankara on November 29.