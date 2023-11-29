Vietnam, Türkiye to boost multifaceted cooperation
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed on many specific measures to forge multifaceted cooperation between the two countries at their meeting in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of the former’s official visit to Türkiye.
(Photo: VNA)Ankara (VNA) –
Erdoğan spoke highly of Chinh’s visit, which takes place at the time when Vietnam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, saying it opens up a new era for the relations.
The President affirmed that Türkiye attaches importance to developing the multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, and appreciated the valuable support from the Vietnamese Government and people to his country in overcoming the consequences of the February 2023 earthquake.
The leaders consented to reinforce cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye as well as between the governments and parliaments of the two countries.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and emphasised the importance of observing international law, and ensuring peace, security and development in the two regions and around the world.
Both held that ample room remains for the two countries to boost their economic ties, and more attention is needed to further tap the huge potential.
Erdoğan affirmed that Türkiye wants to enhance trade and investment cooperation with Vietnam, adding a number of Turkish groups have operated successfully in the Southeast Asian nation.
The President also suggested the two countries expand collaboration in tourism, health care and energy, and pledged to instruct ministries and agencies to realise the contents agreed during Chinh’s visit, including the organisation of the 8th meeting of the Vietnam - Türkiye Intergovernmental Committee and the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries in the first half of 2024.
Chinh called on Türkiye to facilitate the access of Vietnam's major products like footwear, farm produce ad aquatic products to supermarket chains and distribution system in the country, and welcomed Turkish groups and enterprises to invest in areas such as hydrogen development, infrastructure and logistics.
The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in other areas, including the Halal industry, tourism, agriculture, education and training, and enhance people-to-people exchange.
Chinh used the occasion to suggest Erdoğan direct relevant Turkish agencies to create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in the country.
Regarding regional and international issues, the PM announced that Vietnam will provide 500,000 USD through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as relief aid to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Chinh conveyed the invitation from President Vo Van Thuong to the Turkish President to pay an official visit to Vietnam next year. Erdoğan accepted the invitation with pleasure./.