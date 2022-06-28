Politics Vietnam - Hungary legislative conference talks legal framework for green development Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér co-chaired a legislative conference in Budapest on June 27, with a focus on the legal framework on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, renewable energy, and the green economy.

Politics Vietnam, Hungary seal judicial cooperation deal for 2022-2023 Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Hungarian counterpart Judit Varga on June 27 signed a cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2022-2023 period, as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official visit to Hungary.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President receives Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Hanoi on June 27.