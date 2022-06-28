Vietnam, Turkmenistan eye closer cooperation in multiple areas
Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on June 27 hosted a reception for his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hajiyev who has been visiting Vietnam as the two countries will be celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next month (July 29, 1992 – 2022).
Vietnam treasures the long-standing friendship and partnership with Turkmenistan and wants to further strengthen the bilateral ties, Vu told Hajiyev, adding that the visit will create new opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.
The Vietnamese official welcomed the business mission accompanying Hajiyev to attend the Vietnam – Turkmenistan business forum scheduled for June 29. The business delegation is also planning to meet with representatives of Vietnamese ministries of transport, construction, industry and trade, and education and training.
Hajiyev spoke highly of close coordination between the two foreign ministries over the past several years, particularly at multilateral forums. He affirmed that Turkmenistan wishes to boost cooperation with Vietnam for the benefit and development of both countries.
The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges in the coming time. They will continue implementing the consultation mechanism between the two ministries and sign agreements to provide legal framework for the bilateral partnership.
They also pledged to actively enhance connectivity between the two countries’ business communities and facilitate management experience sharing in the fields of education-training and science-technology, and expand collaboration in agriculture, energy, production of construction materials and finance./.