Videos Over 3,000 go on parade in “ao dai” in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union held a gathering on Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall in the heart of the city on March 5 on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 1,983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese, Russian agencies celebrate International Women’s Day Moscow’s regional public organisation for women’s rights protection “Women of our city”, the Vietnamese Association in Russia and the “Creation” Funding on March 4 organised a musical show to celebrate International Women’s Day.