Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung had a working session with the UAE's Minister of State Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are determined to work to raise bilateral trade to 10 billion USD, agreeing to soon devise a master plan of action, exchange high-level visits, organize more business trips, and more, for the goal.



It was reached during a working visit to the UAE by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung from July 6-9.



On July 7-8, Dung met with Minister of State Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, had a working session with Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, and received executives from the Mubadala Petroleum.



Regarding politics and diplomatic affairs, the UAE officials spoke highly of the growing role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world.



They congratulated Vietnam on its important socio-economic development and diplomatic attainments, especially its non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021.



Both sides agreed to increase the exchange of visits, especially high-level ones, continue to coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, and improve the operation of bilateral cooperative mechanisms, like the inter-governmental committee and the political consultation between the two foreign ministries.



They agreed to work to carry out agreements reached at the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-UAE intergovernmental committee in April 2019.



Deputy PM Dung said potential for the two countries’ cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, labour, and tourism is huge, pledging that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for UAE investments in Vietnam.



He expected the UAE would facilitate the entry of Vietnamese goods in the Middle East and other markets as well as the stable life of Vietnamese workers there.



The UAE officials affirmed that Vietnam is their country’s market of priority in Southeast Asia, pledging to make long-term investment in the country, not only in traditional fields like oil and gas and energy, but also in new fields like infrastructure, and smart city.-VNA