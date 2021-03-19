Business Tien Giang expands crop-rotation cultivation, improves productivity The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand rotation cultivation models for rice and other crops in its eastern area in an aim to improve productivity and cope with natural disasters, its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Sugar industry eyes solid year after a bitter 2020 The prospects for the domestic sugar industry look brighter this year due to efforts to control smuggling and the imposition of duties on sugar imported from Thailand.

Business Bac Giang develops IT infrastructure, digital economy The northern province of Bac Giang has strengthened information technology (IT), digital infrastructure, and digital transformation to build e-government and a digital socio-economy, said Director of the provincial Information Communications Department Tran Minh Chieu.

Business US popularises farm produce to Vietnam Vietnam is one of the promising markets of the US’s farm produce, especially high-quality, safe and healthy products, experts said.