Vietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.
VNA
