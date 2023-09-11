Politics Infographic Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership 28 years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US relations have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress, making positive contributions to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Singapore Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Singapore officially established diplomatic relations in 1973 and elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013. Over the past half a century the relationship has become increasingly close with a high degree of reliability.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Canada celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations Vietnam - Canada relations have developed robustly over the past five decades, making significant contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.

Politics Infographic National great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945 The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.