Politics All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all countries have the common obligation and interest in respecting fundamental principles of international law while addressing the ministry’s press conference on July 16.

Politics Vietnam committed to lifting ties with New Zealand: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vietnam is committed to together with New Zealand soon lift bilateral relations to a new height, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference on July 16.

Politics Defence Ministry donates medical supplies to help Cuba fight COVID-19 The Ministry of National Defence handed over medical supplies to Cuba at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 16 to aid its fight against the coronavirus.

ASEAN ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosted a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ on July 16 via video conference.