Vietnam, UK diplomatic officials hold online talks
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held online talks with Nigel Adams, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development of the UK, on July 16.
The two officials expressed joy at the strong development of Vietnam-UK strategic partnership since its establishment 10 years ago.
Deputy FM Dung praised the UK Government’s efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and initiatives to promote international cooperation in medicine, and affirmed that Vietnam is ready to work closely with the UK in those efforts.
He welcomed the UK’s decision to put Vietnam in the list of countries exempt from UK travel quarantine, and proposed that the two countries continue assisting each other in citizen protection.
The Deputy FM affirmed that Vietnam facilitates the entry of foreign diplomats, investors, experts, managers and skilled labourers, including those from the UK, to work in Vietnam.
Nigel Adams appreciated Vietnam’s medical capacity in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked Vietnamese agencies, doctors and nurses for their care for UK citizens infected with the coronavirus.
The official noted his hope to further deepen bilateral relations in fields of shared interests such as trade, investment, politics, national defence, security, health, education, science-technology, renewable energy and response to climate change, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US strategic partnership.
The wish was shared by Deputy FM Dung, who suggested the two sides maintain current cooperative mechanisms and actively hold talks toward the early signing of a bilateral free trade agreement.
Adams said the UK values Vietnam’s role in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia, especially in the context of the country concurrently serving as Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).
He affirmed that the UK is willing to cooperate and coordinate closely with Vietnam in multilateral frameworks, adding that the UK supports the maintenance of peace and stability, and advocates the adherence to international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the East Sea.
He also asked Vietnam to support the UK in further promoting its relations with the ASEAN following Brexit.
Deputy FM Dung appreciated the Vietnam-UK coordination in issues related to peace, security and development, and urged the UK to continue sharing experience with Vietnam in the UNSC.
The Vietnamese official reiterated that Vietnam welcomes active and constructive efforts of countries to contribute to maintaining peace and stability, and upholding international law, including the UNCLOS, in the East Sea.
As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam supports outside partners, including the UK, in boosting cooperation with the ASEAN for common interests, thus contributing to promoting the trend of trade liberalisation, multilateral cooperation and compliance to international law in the region and the world, Dung said./.