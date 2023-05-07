Politics Foreign Minister meets British counterpart Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening strategic partnership with the UK.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong attends King Charles III's coronation President Vo Van Thuong was among 100 heads of state at the coronation of King Charles III of the UK, held in Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 (local time), at the invitation of the UK Royal Family.

Politics NA Chairman meets Hai Phong voters National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 6 met with voters in Ngo Quyen district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, ahead of the fifth meeting of the 15th legislature.

Politics Luxembourg media positive of Vietnam-Luxembourg cooperation potential Over the past few days, many Luxembourg news channels have reported on the official visit to Vietnam by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel from May 3-5, assessing that it will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relationship in the coming time.