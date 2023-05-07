Vietnam, UK foster strategic partnership
President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7, concluding their trip to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III at the invitation of the Royal Family of the UK.
The visit demonstrated Vietnam's respect for the Royal Family and the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, thereby further enhancing the nations’ sound relations and political trust. On the occasion, the President had a series of meetings with heads of state, leaders of countries, and international organisations to affirm Vietnam's position consistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and openness. Vietnam is committed to making active and responsible contributions to the common work of the international community.
While in London, the Vietnamese State leader met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, among others British officials.
At these meetings, on behalf of the State and people of Vietnam, Thuong affirmed that the Southeast Asian nation attaches great importance to developing its strategic partnership with the UK. He said he hopes that the King and Royal Family will continue to actively support deeper and more comprehensive multifaceted cooperation between the countries.
King Charles III said that the British Royal Family and the King personally always pay attention to and support Vietnam’s renewal and development as well as the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership.
PM Sunak noted that the potential for the bilateral cooperation is huge and wished to expand such joint work in various fields. He thanked Vietnam for supporting the UK in the negotiation on the country's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The British officials shared their view on the significance of Thuong’s visit, stressing Vietnam is a leading partner of the UK in the region as the European nation is accelerating the implementation of its Indo-Pacific strategy.
The two sides expressed their wish to expand and deepen the bilateral collaboration in such potential spheres as national defence-security, green economy, climate change response and renewable energy.
President Thuong also had meetings with the Presidents of the Philippines, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, Austria, Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Israel, the Governors-General of Australia and New Zealand, the Vice President of Honduras, the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the President of the European Council, and the OECD Secretary General.
During the meetings, the leaders agreed to further bilateral ties in the coming time, contributing to peace, development and prosperity of the region and the world.
According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long, the President’s trip was the most important event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-UK diplomatic relations, contributing to creating new momentum for the strong development of their strategic cooperation in decades to come./.