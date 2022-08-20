Society Body suspected of missing person in Cambodia casino case found on Binh Ghi river A body suspected of a missing person in a case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing a casino in Cambodia to return home was found in Binh Ghi river on August 20, said an official of An Phu district, the southern province of An Giang, the same day.

Society Vietnamese company donates 100,000 USD to Cuba after oil depot fire Vietnam’s Thai Binh Corporation on August 19 donated 100,000 USD to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the massive blaze at an oil storage facility in Cuba’s Matanzas Industrial Park.

Society Webinar marks Vietnam’s National Day in Canada The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a webinar on August 19 marking the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Vietnamese students in US mark 10 years of networking The 10th edition of a networking event marking its decade, hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the US (AVSPUS), is taking place in Washington from August 19-21.