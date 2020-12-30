Vietnam, UK sign FTA
-
The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is negotiated based on principles of commitments of the EU-Vietnam FTA with necessary adjustments to ensure the deal conforms with the Vietnam-UK bilateral trade framework. In the photo: Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An and UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Edward Ward sign the free trade agreement. (Photo: VNA)
-
Accordingly, the deal includes nine articles, one Appendix revising some articles of the EVFTA, one Protocol and one bilateral exchange letter between Vietnam and the UK. (Photo: VNA)
-
Currently, the two sides are rushing to complete domestic procedures in accordance with the laws of each party so as to ensure the agreement can be implemented from 23:00 on December 31. (Photo: VNA)
-
In the context that the UK officially left the EU and the Brexit transition period is about to end on December 31, the signing of the free trade agreement will ensure the bilateral trade cannot be disrupted. (Photo: VNA)
-
As it inherits the EVFTA, the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will create a comprehensive, long-term and stable economic-trade cooperation framework between the two countries, thus contributing to deepening their multifaceted cooperation, especially when the two sides just extended the maintenance of bilateral relations at the strategic partnership level. (Photo: VNA)