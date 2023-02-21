At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the British Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on February 21 to promote bilateral cooperation in vocational education.



The event was the first official activity to realise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on vocational education cooperation signed by the two Governments on April 5, 2022, which is also the first of its kind at the Government level between Vietnam and an international partner.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung said the event takes place at a time when Vietnam and the UK are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which is an important milestone in the context that the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement already took effect.



However, developing a workforce that meets the requirements of the international market remains a challenge for Vietnam as its level of human resources is low compared to that in the region and the world, he said.



British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, for his part, said as a recent dialogue partner, the UK chose Vietnam as a priority country in the ASEAN education strategy. The UK looks forward to building its reputation both in the wider region and bilaterally with friends like Vietnam, as a long-term and reliable partner.



Following three discussions, the UK agreed to assist Vietnam in supporting policy at the macro level by sharing lessons on promoting business participation in vocational education. The UK will also assist in promoting digital technology in online training, developing skills relevant to the fourth industrial revolution, and quality assurance and accreditation of vocational education. The English curricula and cooperation between vocational education institutions of the two countries is also part of the package under the agreement.

At the event (Photo: VNA)



On this occasion, the General Directorate of Vocational Training (GDVT) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed an MoU on cooperation.



Accordingly, the ACCA will help the GDVT build training and capacity-building programmes for accounting and business lecturers in colleges up to international standards. This will equip learners with knowledge and skills to work at a high level in the fields of accounting, management and finance. Assistance between the two will also provide knowledge and experience in vocational training associated with the needs of enterprises in general and in the field of accounting and business in particular.



At the same time, the UK will help Vietnamese colleges deploy training programmes and exams to grant the International Diploma in Accounting and Business up to UK standards, as well as connect with enterprises that have a demand for qualified human resources in the fields of accounting, finance and business./.