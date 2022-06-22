Vietnam, Ukraine cooperate in citizen protection
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach asked Ukraine agencies to coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy to seek flexible resolutions to issues facing Vietnamese people fleeing the war during a meeting with representatives from Ukraine’s State Migration Service (SMS) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on June 21.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach (right) in the meeting with representatives from Ukraine's State Migration Service (SMS) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on June 21. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy to Ukraine)
The Ukrainian side thanked Vietnam for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and highly appreciated Vietnam’s active and well-organised evacuation of Vietnamese people from the war-torn country. They suggested the two sides maintain close and effective cooperation in citizen protection; and, if possible, revise and amend cooperation documents to make them relevant to the new reality.
Thach, for his part, gave his hosts a brief overview of the status of Vietnamese people living in Ukraine in the past and at present.
He also provided updates on problems facing Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine who now wish to return, urging competent Ukrainian authorities to work with Vietnamese Embassy to come up with flexible and timely measures to support them, particularly those who had lost permanent residence papers or are having papers pending.
Both sides agreed to soon provide instructions for Vietnamese people and to meet in-person for better collaboration if necessary./.