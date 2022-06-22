Sci-Tech Binh Duong among Top 7 Intelligent Communities worldwide Binh Duong smart city of the southern province of the same name was named in the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities 2022 worldwide at a ceremony on June 21.

Society Massive counterfeit gasoline ring busted in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Police have arrested the director of a company in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau for being involved in a massive fake gasoline ring in the province.

Society Top legislator attends Revolutionary Press Day celebration National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to mark the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day at the Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) newspaper in Hanoi on June 21.

Society WB committed to support Vietnam in implementing Mekong Delta master plan The World Bank (WB), an important development partner of Vietnam, is committed to support the Vietnam in implementing the newly unveiled Mekong Delta Regional Master Plan.