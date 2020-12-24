Vietnam, Ukraine need measures to boost trade: Ambassador
The meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on December 23 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Measures are needed to propel economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Ukraine, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach at a meeting with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on December 23.
These measures were the key topic of the sides’ discussion. They agreed to hold virtual conferences and workshops to connect Vietnamese and Ukrainian businesses, while working closely in the organisation of the 15th meeting of their countries’ intergovernmental committee on economy, trade, science and technology expected to take place in 2021.
UCCI President Gennandiy Chyzhykov said Ukraine is strengthening its relations with East Asia, with ASEAN being among key areas and Vietnam an important partner of Ukraine in the bloc.
Noting that Ukraine is a traditional friendly partner of Vietnam, Thach said their cooperation have been sustained from the past to present.
Both officials discussed a series of initiatives to bolster the bilateral collaboration in tourism, ore mining, renewable energy, science, defence industry, and services, among other areas.
Thach suggested it is potential for the countries’ enterprises to cooperate in opening Vietnamese restaurant chains in Ukraine, while Vietnam-Ukraine high-tech agriculture joint ventures can take advantage of Ukraine’s soil and Vietnam’s labour sources./.