Business VASEP eyes 12 billion USD seafood exports The Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters (VASEP) said it plans several measures to help its members further penetrate the global supply chain and enable the fisheries sector to reach its export target of 12 billion USD in 2025, 40 percent higher than this year.

Business Binh Phuoc grants investment licences to 46 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc granted investment licences to 35 investors with 46 projects worth more than 2 billion USD during a provincial trade promotion conference 2020 on December 23.

Business Quang Ninh maintains GRDP growth of over 10 percent The northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated at 10.05 percent in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Business Over 519.3 million USD mobilised through G-bond auction More than 12 trillion VND (519.3 million USD) was mobilised for the State Treasury through a Government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on December 23.