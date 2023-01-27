Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 27 sent a message of congratulations to Chris Hipkins on his election as Prime Minister of New Zealand./.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA leader lauds State Audit Office's crucial contributions Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue made a new-year visit to the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) on January 27, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Politics Vietnam supports expansion of UN Security Council Vietnam supports the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in terms of both permanent and non-permanent members, with the fair representation of groups of nations, especially underrepresented ones, taken into account, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.