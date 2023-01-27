Vietnam underlines consistent promotion of gender equality in all aspects
Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of raising women’s position and promoting gender equality in all aspects, while attending recent events marking the International Day of Women in Multilateralism.
Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, attends a dialogue marking the International Day of Women in Multilateralism on January 25. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The events, comprising a global dialogue on countering online gendered disinformation and an intergenerational dialogue, were held by UNESCO in Paris on January 25.
The events, comprising a global dialogue on countering online gendered disinformation and an intergenerational dialogue, were held by UNESCO in Paris on January 25.
As a key speaker representing the Asia-Pacific region, Ambassador Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, underlined the country’s consistent policy of highly bringing into play women’s role and great potential in national development and safeguarding, raising women’s position, and promoting gender equality in all fields, from politics, economy and culture to society.
Women’s role and contributions have also continually been upheld during the ASEAN Community building process, she noted.
Van went on to say that the role of Vietnamese women has been increasingly affirmed in terms of politics and diplomacy. Many have been holding leadership positions of the Party and State, thus substantially contributing to strong improvements of the country. In particular, Vietnam has posted a rate of women in UN peacekeeping operations higher than the UN’s targeted figure, and many of them have shown excellent performance, helping enhance mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation among peoples of different countries.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Vietnam scored 0.705 on a scale of 1 to rank 83rd among the 146 countries, climbing four places from 2021.
The diplomat also shared Vietnam’s initiatives and efforts to boost cooperation in gender equality promotion and women empowerment as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 - 2021, and the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.
At the events, participants highly valued Vietnam’s active contributions and growing stature in the international arena, describing the country as a typical demonstration of the promotion of women’s role and engagement in the agendas on women, peace and security.
Gender equality is one of the two global priorities of UNESCO. At the 41st session of its General Conference in November 2021, the organisation adopted Resolution 41C/57 declaring January 25 as the International Day of Women in Multilateralism./.