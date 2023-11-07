World Indonesia sees increasing demand for imported steel Chairman of the Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) Purwono Widodo on November 7 said that the Southeast Asian country’s steel demand surges in 2023 due to the construction of major national projects.

World Digital transformation helps raise competitiveness of MSMEs: Indonesian minister Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional administrations to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to conduct digital transformation to raise their competitiveness.

World Geopolitical instability poses risks to Indonesia’s economy: minister Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has highlighted several risks arising from the unstable geopolitical situation that will affect the largest economy in Southeast Asia.