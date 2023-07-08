Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies of Can Tho met with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city on July 8 to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th NA's fifth sitting and listen to their opinions and aspirations.

Politics Foreign Minister attends online conference on responding to synthetic drug Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined representatives of 70 countries and relevant international organisations at the Virtual Ministerial Meeting to Launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug on July 7 under an initiative of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Politics Vietnam attends NAM ministerial meeting in Baku A Vietnamese delegation led by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 5-6, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Politics Vietnam, Egypt aim to raise two-way trade to 1 billion USD Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama in Hanoi on July 7, during which the guest affirmed to do her utmost to create a breakthrough for the two countries' ties in order to raise bilateral trade to 1 billion USD as set by the nations' leaders.