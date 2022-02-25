Vietnam Urban Arts exhibition comes to Da Nang
Eight large paintings by Vietnamese street artists are on display at the Vietnam Urban Arts exhibition in the central city of Da Nang.
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Eight large paintings by Vietnamese street artists are on display at the Vietnam Urban Arts exhibition in the central city of Da Nang.
According to Director of the Culture Cinematography Centre of Da Nang Ngo Van Bay, the paintings feature UN sustainable development goals (SGDs), reflecting the artists’ belief on a better world.
The event aims to honour Vietnamese street art, which occurred in Vietnam 20 years ago, he said.
Bay expressed his hope that the exhibition will bring interesting experience to visitors, inspiring them to make contributions to the sustainable growth of the globle, while helping promote the street art in Vietnam and Da Nang in particular.
Before Da Nang, the paintings were exibited in many big cities across the country.
The exibition runs until March 17./.