Some speakers at the seminar in HCM City on August 11. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam needs to devise appropriate policies, especially those related to customs, to develop e-commerce across the border sustainably, heard a seminar held by Customs Magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.

Editor-in-Chief of the Customs Magazine Vu Thi Anh Hong said cross-border e-commerce still poses challenges for businesses, including issues related to legal matters, transport management, customs policies and procedures, taxation, and international trade policies.

Nguyen Bac Hai, Deputy Director of the Customs Supervision and Management Department under the General Department of Customs, said despite the strong growth of e-commerce, Vietnam has yet to issue specific regulations regarding management policies and customs procedures for goods traded through e-commerce.

Vice President of the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce of Importers and Exporters in China Robbin Hou said Vietnam is the fastest-growing e-commerce country in Southeast Asia. To foster its growth, improvements are needed in the speed of logistics delivery, the development of e-commerce platforms, active training of local human resources, and the acceleration of building new e-commerce models.

Delegates at the event suggested completing the Government's decree regarding customs management for e-commerce exports and imports as a foundation to fine-tune customs policies.

A survey conducted by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) revealed that e-commerce is growing 25% annually and is valued at over 20 billion USD. This growth rate is expected to be sustained during the 2023-2025 period./.