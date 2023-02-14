Business US ranks among Vietnam’s top trade partners: Minister Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has hailed the US as one of the top trade partners and importers of Vietnam during a recent reception in Hanoi for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Business Measures sought to facilitate Vietnam-China agro-aquatic product trade Officials of Vietnam and China as well as Vietnamese localities on February 14 gathered at a conference in the northern border province of Lang Son to seek measures to facilitate agro-aquatic product trade between the two countries.

Business European firms urged to boost investment in green development for Vietnam Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) in Hanoi on February 14, during which he expressed a hope that European businesses support and effectively invest in green economic development in Vietnam.

Business Demand for industrial land for rent remains high The demand for industrial land for rent in Vietnam will remain high this year thanks to policies promoting investment in the country, experts said.